Writing can bring a great source of healing. This Mental Health Monday, J.M. Buckler visited the studio to talk about how her book series, “Seeker of Time” provides a spiritual guide for the youth.

Buckler will be having a “Rewrite Your Story” workshop this Wednesday, November 6th at 5 p.m. The workshop will be located at the North Village Library, 2505 Steck Ave.

Visit www.JMBuckler.com for more information on upcoming events, or you can follow her on Facebook, @SeekerOfTime.