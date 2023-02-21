Austin-based self-help coach, Dr. Neeta Bhushan, has just released her fourth book! She joined Studio 512 to talk about “That Sucked, Now What?: How to Embrace the Joy in Chaos and Find Magic in the Mess.” In the book, Dr. Neeta offers a practical framework to embrace the possibilities in chaos, emotional exhaustion, and failure, normalize sucky human moments, overcome setbacks with grace, and fly forward every time.

“That Sucked, Now What?” was sparked by Dr. Neeta’s own life experience of overcoming multiple adversities, which include being orphaned at a young age, surviving an abusive marriage of domestic violence, and extensive loss. The book is a real-talk guide to personal growth that draws on and embraces the suck – and helps you break through to lasting, audacious resilience. You’ll learn why it’s so hard to get back up when stuff goes down, how four core components of your life shape your individual Bounce Factor, and how to navigate the five stages of the Fly Forward framework through Falling, Igniting, Rising, Magnifying, and on to Thriving.

Dr. Neeta is also active on YouTube and podcasts. She offers professional coaching through Global Grit and life-coaching certification through her her Dharma Coaching Institute. Learn more about everything she offers at NeetaBhushan.com.