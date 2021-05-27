Mental Health Awareness: Award-Wining Author, Dr. Grimes Shares Insomnia Solutions To Help With Anxiety & Depression

According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults in America, 43.8 million people experience mental illness. This is 18.5% of our total population. Dr. Jill Grimes joined the ladies to share more about the importance of mental health awareness and insomnia solutions.

Here are some data points you can use to speak to the scope of mental health:

1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year.

1 in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year.

1 in 6 U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34.

Even before the pandemic, we saw skyrocketing numbers for anxiety and depression in college students…and it’s getting worse!

“Only” 18.7% of students were seen & treated for depression

41% felt so depressed it was difficult to function

63% experienced overwhelming anxiety

12% seriously considered suicide & 1.7% attempted suicide. (American College Health Association 2018 data)

Having Trouble Falling Asleep Or Staying Asleep?

This can be a result of depression or anxiety. Insomnia is a very common manifestation of depression or anxiety. Can’t fall asleep? “Initial insomnia”- more likely anxiety

Can’t stay asleep? Waking at 2:17 a.m. each morning? “Terminal insomnia”- more likely depression

What Helps With Insomnia?

Consistent sleep/wake schedule Daily aerobic exercise Address all the senses: smell (aromatherapy), sight (sleeping mask), noise (ceiling fan, noise-canceling earphones, white noise), touch (weighted blanket- 15- 20lbs), Guided meditation apps Avoid stimulants- not just caffeine & nicotine, but also decongestants Avoid screens at least the last hour before bed



The ULTIMATE College Student Health Handbook: Your Guide to everything from Hangovers to

Homesickness is the perfect high school graduation gift and is available at local bookstores & Amazon. It even includes a DIY First Aid Kit shopping list & cheat notes: like when to take Tylenol vs Advil, or which cream to use when, etc.

ABOUT DR. JILL GRIMES

After twenty years of private practice in Austin, Dr. Grimes now works part-time on campus at the University of Texas University Health Services. As a parent of college students herself, Dr. Grimes is especially empathetic to the medical challenges these young people experience. Learn more about Dr. Grimes and her book.