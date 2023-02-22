Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy stopped by Estilo Men to shop for some cool, breezy looks for spring 2023. Every shirt she picked is cotton, linen or a blend of the two.

Claire suggests “dipping your toe in” to color for guys that might have been reticent in the past. Pairing colored jeans (like a great burnt orange) with neutral shirts gives fellas lots of options for mixing and matching! She has also noticed an uptick in “wicking” fabrics for shorts and pants, which are great in the Texas heat. Try brands like Vuori for comfortable styles!

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.