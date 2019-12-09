Men’s Gift Guide With “Society Texas” Magazine

It’s the holiday shopping season, but the guys in your life can be notoriously tricky to buy for. Lance Avery Morgan and Rob Giardinelli of “Society Texas” magazine stopped by to give us some great gift ideas.

Dress up or dress down for holiday travel: 7 for All Mankind has you taken care of. Their new line of suits are wrinkle-free, making them easy to pack. The chic sports coat can be worn with the matching pants or a pair of their tailored jeans. Winter accessories are always a great gift. From gloves to hats and scarves, look for the softest and most durable options that fit your man’s personality in color and pattern. A good pair of leather gloves is something that can last for years. Scarves are making a big fashion statement, and are an easy solution for those who go from cold to sweltering hot by layering this with a tee, cardigan and jacket. Skincare isn’t only for women! The new year is a great time to get into a new routine and Austin’s own men’s skincare brand Disco recently launched. You can order separate items or you can order a membership for recurring deliveries of face masks, scrubs, cleansers, moisturizers, eye serums, body washes and even deodorant. Learn more at www.letsdisco.co. When the weather changes, so should your cologne. We recommend the new K by Dolce & Gabbana. It conjures both the Italian countryside and the Mediterranean midday sun with is vibrant crescendo of citruses, ignited by aromatics and underpinned by sophisticated woods. A cashmere sweater is a classic that everyman should have in his winter wardrobe. Pick a muted tone and the softest material and it’s sure to become a staple for the chilly months and one of his favorite pieces.

A cashmere sweater is a classic that everyman should have in his winter wardrobe. Pick a muted tone and the softest material and it's sure to become a staple for the chilly months and one of his favorite pieces.