Men Skincare Tips With Saving Face

We are seeing a rise of men taking interest in skin care and even minimally invasive treatments. For decades, we saw about 10% of men take space in this industry and now its up to 19% and rising. When we look at skincare these are the basics principals to get you started.

First thing we have to do is to determine our skin type:

Dry (red and flaky) Oily (large pores and shiny face, prone to break outs) Combo (t zone oily and other places red) Sensitive skin (can be oily, dry or normal but react to harsh products, even break out in rashes, or bumps with any cleansers or perfumes.

And now with the change of seasons, this could be different for you than it was last week!

First step in a regimen is to “keep it clean”:

Deodorant soaps in the shower can be too harsh/drying to properly clean your skin Oily skin should clean twice a day Dryer and sensitive types can choose a more gentle cleanser without any perfumes or toxins

Second step, Treat the skin.

If you are prone to break outs (can happen even after 15) you need to get on a system or find a product with benzyl oxide or salicylic acid. These can be found over the counter or a stronger version can be prescribed by a doctor and sold at their clinics. If you are thirty or older (its time for anti-aging) and the best ingredient for aging skin is retinol. Or a hydrating serum with antioxidants. Growth Factors are also a great treatment to help turn on the circuit breakers to get your skin to create more collagen

Third step, Moisturize and Protect.

Most all signs of aging come from dehydrated skin. Fine line and wrinkles will always show up when your skin is dry. Moisturizers can immediately reduce the appearance of fine lines by 15%-20%. If you are oily make sure you get a mild/light oil free moisturizer and if you are dry you might need a heavier moisturizer and one with hyaluronic acid.

AND most importantly, PROTECT your skin. Use a broad spectrum SPF that protect UVA and UVB. UV rays cause premature aging, sum damage, wrinkles and sunburns.

