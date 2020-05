If you have family members who you are worried about their balance or stability then Stan "The Sock Man" Esecson has got the solution for you. Rosie talked with Stan this morning about what he can offer you and your family members and his new website.

Can you tell us a little about your brand new website?We're all celebrating Mother's Day this weekend and our new website is called www.MakeEveryDayMothersDay.info because we wouldn't be here without our moms. Some of us unfortunately don't have our mothers around anymore, and that's why these socks and insoles have become such a personal project for me. These products instantly improve balance, strength and range of motion.