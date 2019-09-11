Skip to content
KXAN.com
Austin/Mabry
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
National News
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Hispanic Heritage Month
Report It
Top Stories
Trump Campaign launches ‘Vamos to Victory’ tour in Houston
Top Stories
LIVE BLOG: Preparing for the 3rd Democratic Presidential Debate
Firefighters save kittens trapped in a northwest Austin storm drain
TX health officials now collecting data about illnesses related to vaping
Border agents uncover several migrant stash houses in South Texas
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Save Our Students
Sports
The Big Game
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Mel Robbins: Get a Daily Dose Of Inspiration
Studio 512
Posted:
Sep 11, 2019 / 11:35 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 12, 2019 / 12:50 PM CDT
Top Stories
Marfa border agents find Chinese migrants hiding in abandoned cemetery shack
City of Austin employees’ personal information may have been hacked
Families donate thousands after beloved AISD teacher’s home destroyed in fire
Facebook updates policies to help prevent suicide; self-harm
First look: Downtown’s new Hotel ZaZa mixes over-the-top style, Hollywood glam
Austin firefighters participate in stair climb during 9/11 memorial service
Legendary oilman T. Boone Pickens dies at 91
State sets rules on expanding the Compassionate Use program for low-THC medicines
Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves in Atlantic
Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why
More Top Stories
Trending Stories
Texas mother discovers blisters around child’s eye is herpes
Houston Ship Channel shut down after 11 Greenpeace activists dangled off bridge ahead of 3rd Dem debate
Lockhart teacher/coach arrested after admitting to relationship with a student
Suspect arrested in connection to north Austin shooting
Woman claims Travis Co. DA, assistant DA conspired, lied about her after reported sexual assault
Don't Miss
Lockhart teacher/coach arrested after admitting to relationship with a student
APD lieutenant in Williamson County jail, accused of sexual assault of a child
Use of force justified after man broke into Austin YouTube stars’ home
University of Texas debuts new supercomputer, 5th most-powerful worldwide