Meet Your New Best Friend This Weekend At Austin Pets Alive!

It’s time to meet your new best friend at Austin Pets Alive! this week! In honor of International Friendship Day, Austin Pets Alive! is holding a “pay what you can” adoption promo. Now through Sunday, August 1st, all APA! adopters can pay what they can to bring home a new friend. There are so many cats and dogs at APA!’s Town Lake shelter as well as in foster homes that are eagerly waiting for a family to call their own. This adoption special applies to all pets — from puppies and kittens to seniors — and is the perfect opportunity to adopt a rescue pet in need. We wanted to highlight just a few furry friends that are looking for a “furr”-ever home.

Gidget – Gidget is a gorgeous gal with black fur and bright green eyes. She just finished raising a litter of kittens and is now ready to find her own forever home. Gidget is curious about everything going on around her — she loves not only to see what you’re doing, but to be a part of it as well. She will often rub up against your legs and talk to you. She is definitely quite the purr machine and wants to be with you as much as possible! When it comes to playtime, Gidget enjoys toy mice and anything that rattles.

Oprah – Oprah can be inquisitive, lively, and loving when it comes to exploring life. Get her fluffy squirrel toy out, and you’ll get a chance to play a game of tug. Or get out a Jolly Ball and watch her try to get the entire thing in her mouth. She will keep you and herself entertained. And those floppy ears are just too much!

Gold Rush – Gold Rush is the sweetest little ball of fur who loves to jump, play, and give snuggles and kisses. She absolutely adores her human companions and can lay around all day getting love and cuddles – when she isn’t playing with her toy balls and kitty friends.

Tiger Lily – If you’re looking for a snuggle buddy to enjoy cuddles, couch chilling, or maxing out on walks with, this little miss is your girl. She seems to be the perfect combo of couch snoozes and strolls around the neighborhood. This little flower loves to follow her person around and is dedicated to being the perfect sidekick for her person.

APA!’s shelter is still operating on appointment-basis only, and the price special will be honored for anyone who schedules an appointment by August 1st. Appointments can be scheduled through APA!’s website using this link. To view all the pets currently waiting for a home of their own, visit https://www.austinpetsalive.org/adopt.