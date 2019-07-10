Meet This Weeks’ Pet Of The Week

Texas Humane Heroes is a No Kill, private, non-profit with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas.

They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

Texas Humane Heroes rescues pets from municipal shelters and provide them love.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Find a pet by clicking here.

Watch Studio 512 Monday through Friday on The CW Austin at 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. (Channel 54.1) & 11 a.m. on KXAN Austin.