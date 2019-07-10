Meet This Weeks’ Pet Of The Week

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Texas Humane Heroes is a No Kill, private, non-profit with adoption centers in Leander and Killeen, Texas.

They are 100% funded by donations, grants and modest fees.

Texas Humane Heroes rescues pets from municipal shelters and provide them love.

According to Texas Humane Heroes, “Our vision is to build a system to find a loving home for every Texas pet in need.”

Find a pet by clicking here.

Watch Studio 512 Monday through Friday on The CW Austin at 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. (Channel 54.1) & 11 a.m. on KXAN Austin.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss