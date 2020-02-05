Meet The Pet Of The Week: Phoenix

Austin Humane Society stopped by the studio to introduce us to their furry friend, Phoenix. He is a 1 1/2 year old mixed breed who came to AHS after being transferred from one of their shelter partners. He’s super sweet, rides nicely in the car, loves affection and treats, and even knows some commands! He’s house-trained and walks nicely on a leash. Phoenix is microchipped, neutered and current on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $85. And he’s available at the Austin Humane Society.

Learn more about adopting, fostering, donating and volunteering with Austin Humane Society www.austinhumanesociety.org. You can call (512) 646-7387 or check them on instagram for upcoming events @Austin_Humane.