Meet The Owner Behind Austin’s Newest Boutique, American June

American June is a woman-owned business that against all odds, during a global pandemic, opened its virtual doors to bring hope and happiness to people through fashion. Even during the most troubling times, we still want to feel good about ourselves while staying positive and motivated. For many of us, that means loving what we’re wearing. Whether it’s loungewear to feel cozy, a bodysuit to feel sexy, or a dress to feel flirty and fun, getting dressed in a style you love can change your day for the better.

American June is all about bringing people together through fashion and embracing who we are, whatever our changing moods may bring, sending all the good vibes. American June is for everyone!

Founded by a former LA celebrity stylist and headquartered here in Austin, Owner Ashley Woodcock curates her collection to marry styles fueled by her passion for music, art, and culture.

By carrying a diverse portfolio, our hope is that mothers, daughters, young professionals, and students alike, can all shop together and find something at American June that inspires their wardrobe.” Ashley Woodcock, Owner

American June’s Grand Opening Event is Saturday, March 27th from noon-7 p.m. To learn more or to shop online visit www.AmericanJune.com. American June is located at 1603 S. 1st St., Austin, TX 78704.

Ashley Picks Out Her Spring Essentials:

A casual and comfortable sleeveless maxi dress that can be worn to the pool or beach with sandals, sneakers, or wedges to dress up.

Everyone needs a pastel-colored sweater and yellow is definitely the way to go this year. To switch things up and add a bit of character, Ashley chose this sweater because of the puffed sleeves at the shoulder which make it more unique with a different silhouette.

This year instead of relying on florals for Spring, Ashley is picking geometric patterns with bright colors.





Can I wear white yet? So many people can’t wait to bust out their one pair of skinny white jeans that they have for this time of year. Ashley’s pick is these white pants. They are a more comfortable replacement to the classic white denim. They are wide leg and flowing and the best part is that they have an elastic waistband. They can easily be dressed up or down!

5. Hot Pink Blazer

Ashley is all about having a bright-colored stand-out look in your wardrobe. The hot pink blazer takes a more conservative piece and gives it contemporary pop which makes it suitable for both work and play.

I feel like, during those summer months, everyone is eager to get done work and head out to enjoy the nice weather so it’s always great to fill your closet with items that you want to wear straight to happy hour or date night. This is also the perfect transitional jacket that can take you from a warm day into a crisper evening. Hot pink is a shade that can be feminine or edgy depending on how you pair it. Making it a good fit for many styles! “ Ashley Woodcock

The American June boutique will not just be a store; it will be a destination; a place where women can celebrate their body, style, and mind.