Meet The New Board Chair Of The Boys and Girls Clubs Of The Austin Area

When and why did you choose to get involved with Boys and Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA)?

I believe when much has been given, much is required. I wanted to connect with an organization that could make a significant impact on young people’s lives, while bridging the digital divide among underserved youth. I instantly connected with BGCAA’s mission to promote healthy lifestyles, STEM learning and prepare youth to be future leaders. And as soon as I met BGCAA CEO Misti Potter and realized our shared passion for giving back, I knew BGCAA was where I wanted to focus on making an impact. I’ve also worked at HP for 22 years, where our company culture is deeply rooted in supporting the local communities in which we work and live, and I knew there were a lot of employees within my organization who wanted to get more involved in their communities. So, back in 2018, I brought together a group of about 10 members of my team for a staff meeting, and rather than playing golf or going to dinner after our meeting, we spent an afternoon at a Boys & Girls Club in Austin doing some STEM exercises and competitions, spending time with the kids, and donating devices. I cannot tell you the difference that one day made; talk about teambuilding and camaraderie, along with an emotional connection and authentic experience by engaging others and giving back. Our team still talks about the experience years later – a testament to the impact each of us can make in just one day of engaging and working with these kids. After that, together with a group of folks from my team, I started Channel for Change, an HP community outreach effort that pairs members of the HP Channel community with various local chapters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to participate in STEM activities that we hope spark an interest in technology and innovation. Channel for Change is just one example of what HP is doing to become the most sustainable and just technology company by 2030 by prioritizing the people, the planet and the communities in which we work and live on a global scale.

What are your priorities as chair of the BGCAA board?

My first priority is to continue to do what BGCAA does best: to serve the kids and serve as many as possible. For us to accomplish that, we need involvement from the community across all industries and walks of life – be it donations, devices or time. Now is the time: with COVID accelerating challenges within our community, the more we give back, the better off we’ll be as a society. I’m passionate about working with BCGAA to provide more opportunities for kids – and especially girls – that help them realize the incredible opportunities in the tech industry by getting them involved in STEM projects. So many times, kids skip over STEM projects because they don’t think they will be good at them. Together with BGCAA we have an incredible platform for helping kids discover their interests in STEM, which can help shape who they want to be. This includes providing additional STEM resources for students, and/or giving them more opportunities through BGCAA to succeed in high school and prepare for college or a vocational career inspired by technology and STEM. I’m also honored to help set an example for young girls as the first female Board Chair in the history of BCGAA, working alongside Misti, who is the first female to lead the BCGAA organization since it opened its doors in 1967. My second priority is to become more involved in community outreach, given that the tech industry has such a large presence in Austin. I strongly believe that the tech industry can – and should – do more to support the local community and help bridge the digital divide. We’ve seen how COVID has accelerated the need for virtual everything – we do almost everything online from shopping for groceries, spending time with loved ones and exercising, to doing business and learning online. While COVID has accelerated the prevalence of the digital divide, it isn’t new. Today, about 5 million rural American households can’t access broadband networks, and around 20 million American households can’t afford Internet access – and that number has likely increased during the pandemic. Several factors impact access to technology, ranging from income, race, and education to age and geography. But today, broadband access has become critical to living life in our country, and it’s simply impossible to fully participate in society without broadband access – especially during a pandemic. For kids, we’ve learned that as many as 30 percent of K-12 students in the U.S. don’t have the tools necessary to engage in remote learning (source: Common Sense Media). Together with BGCAA and the Greater Austin Community and tech industry, we have an important opportunity – and responsibility – to do our part to help narrow the divide.

Why do you believe Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area (BGCAA) organization is vital to the Greater Austin community?

BGCAA is core to the long-term vitality of the Austin community – now, and as we see our city continue to transform and grow. The programs that BCGAA provides to local youth are designed to support academic achievement, close the digital divide, and foster inclusion in the Austin community. We have an imperative to support the children who come to BGCAA with access to the technology and resources they need to learn and grow.

