Meet The Local Mother-Daughter Duo Who Started A YouTube Channel During The Pandemic

A mother and daughter duo started a youtube channel back in January, right before the pandemic hit, and started posting videos in March after the quarantine. Today, we have them live with us this morning to share more about ATXcrew.

Trinity is 13 years old and started acting in Austin at 5 years old. Her first big role was being cast to play Alice at age 8 for ZACH Theatre’s Family Series Alice in Wonderland. She also played Mary Lennox in The Secret Garden for Emily Ann Theater in Wimberly and performed again at ZACH Theatre in A Christmas Carol. Trinity started working in film here in Austin at age 8 and recently filmed her 17th short film. She worked on Mike Akel’s YouTube series called New Sky Kids and filmed over 30 episodes for them.

Being a teen actor is very difficult. They call it the ‘dead zone’ because since they look older, directors/producers like to work with kids 18 and older to play younger because they don’t have to have a tutor on set and they can work longer hours. When Trinity was pushed out of her New Sky Youtube series because she was too old, she was inspired by her good friend who moved to Los Angeles and was working with a very popular YouTube squad. He was working with other teens and they were seeing great success with YouTube. Trinity thought why can’t we do that here in Austin? Nobody is doing that!

So, Trinity and her mom, Kelly held auditions and asked other teens actors she’s worked within the past to come out and see what they thought. They found four boys and three other girls…to make a group of eight. Soon they called themselves the ATXcrew with Kelly being the director and videographer.







Since quarantine started, they have posted over 30 videos and their subscribers are growing quickly. ATXcrew started out with 100 subscribers midMarch and now has over 1,400. They mainly make challenges and target ages 8-15-year-olds.