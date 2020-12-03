Meet The Local Ladies Behind A Health & Wellness Podcast Called EnVibe Life

EnVibeLife is a platform for shared experiences centered around wellness and created to empower its community with the tools to balance their hearts, minds, and bodies in order to live their best lives. Hosted by Amy Parker and Cheryl Dunn, this female-led podcast offers an engaging look into wellness, spirituality, and mindfulness for a variety of audience members – – the mom in a carpool, the young professional, the concerned friend… all of who have different understandings and comforts with the topics discussed. They share tips, tools, and ideas to incorporate into your life. They answer some questions and raise others.

Most of all, EnVibe Life offers a safe and supportive environment to introduce and de-mystify a wide variety of topics that can help you increase wellness and balance in your life. It is the starting place for your journey.

Get To Know Amy:

Amy spent her early adulthood pursuing a career in law and public service. Following the birth of her oldest son, she left her legal career behind to focus on her family. She has spent the past two decades raising her three sons and joining her husband in growing their family’s entrepreneurial endeavors. Spirituality has been at the center of Amy’s life since a very young age. Following an illness ten years ago, she started to understand the need to balance her physical, spiritual, and emotional health in order to pursue a path of greater wellness and vitality. After meeting Cheryl, a new journey began! Amy lives in Austin with her husband, John, and three sons, Jackson, Brady, and Rhett. She is an avid reader, writer, podcast junkie, Pilates and Gyrotonic® student, Longhorn fan, dog & cat “mommy”, and cook.

Get To Know Cheryl:

Cheryl has spent most of her adult life striving for health and wellness. As a young competitive gymnast, she made the natural transition to the worlds of Pilates and the Gyrotonic® Method, initially as a teacher-trainer then as one of the few Master Trainers in the world. In 2003, Cheryl and her husband, holistic physical therapist Stephen Dunn, opened CORE Therapy and Pilates in Austin, Texas. It is here that while spending almost two decades of working with and learning from her clients, Cheryl started to appreciate that true health and wellness comes from a lifestyle centered on balance in every aspect of being, including heart, mind, and body. Cheryl lives in Austin with her husband and two active sons, Caleb and Silas. She loves spending her time exercising, reading, traveling, listening to podcasts, and enjoying the live music scene in Austin.

Breathing Exercise:

We have been finding lately that we and others we speak to are dealing with a lot of stress in our lives, and we are all looking for tools to use to handle that stress. Our favorite starting place is with the breath.

The breath is the foundation for many other tools, such as meditation or exercise, but learning intentional breathing techniques is also an amazing tool in and of itself because the breath is something you always have with you. Place one hand on your chest and one hand on your abdomen. Do a body scan to see if your top hand or your lower hand is more active. (This will tell you whether you are in a fight-or-flight response.) Now do a directive breath to get the bottom hand/abdomen more active than the top/chest.



Basics Of Podcasting:

EnVibeLife is a community that inspires and empowers its members, just as friends do for one another. EnVibe Life is a lifelong journey. So, hop on and enjoy the ride as Amy and Cheryl share tips, stories, and inspiration to bring health, balance, and joy into all of our lives as they embody their motto, “Get EnVibe. Be EnVibe. Live EnVibe”.

EnVibe: En = en route, moving, journey; Vibe =a person’s emotional state or the atmosphere of a place as communicated to and felt by others; Life = a state of existence characterized by the ability to get and use energy, reproduce, grow, and respond to change.

Amy and Cheryl release new episodes every Friday at 8 am. You can learn more by visiting their website for more details.