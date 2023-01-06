The Austin Home & Garden Show is back this weekend and what a great time for you to get some tips and design ideas for your spring home and garden makeovers. You also get a chance to meet some great people.

Jolie & Amie Sikes of Junk Gypsy Co. joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their brand and the Austin Home & Garden Show, January 6-8. The pair will be appearing live on stage Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m.

They each discussed how Junk Gypsy started, more of the projects they’ve done, what is important to them as local small business owners, and more.

You can meet Jolie & Amie, the self-proclaimed purveyors of the world’s finest junk, this Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Austin Home & Garden Show. To learn more about the event, exhibits, and speakers, and to get tickets, go to AustinHomeAndGardenShow.com.

