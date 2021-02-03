Meet The Author Behind, “Her Story is Our Story: A Children’s Book For Young Women of Colour.

Pria Gokhale is a newly published author and a sophomore at The University of Texas at Austin.

Growing up, I rarely saw someone who looked like me celebrated in their classrooms, printed in my history books, or made into statues. Mistakenly, I believed this was because most women of color had simply not done anything notable; as I grew older I realized that this could not be further from the truth. “ Pria Gokhale

During quarantine at the end of summer, Pria started researching and writing. She wrote with the hopes that young women of color may have the representational role models she did not.

The children’s book, Her Story is Our Story features 10 amazing women of color who you will not find in your history books. The book shares important lessons to be learned from each woman’s incredible accomplishments and teaches children an inclusive version of the complex narrative that is history.

Not only does this book reaffirm any young reader’s confidence in their ability to achieve amazing things, but all proceeds from book sales benefit GirlForward, an organization seeking to empower young women displaced by conflict and persecution in Austin, Texas.

What’s next for Her Story is Our Story ?

My book is still very new but I’m hoping to get it out there as much as I can over the next year or so. A dream come true would be to have it in schools. If this book is successful I could also see a series that focuses on individual countries and teaches children about people they probably won’t learn about in school.” Pria Gokhale

