This sweet boy has a heart of gold! Rumi loves face kisses and interacting with people. But he won’t want to sleep all over you! He loves his dog bed at night and loves to sleep on the floor during the day. Then he goes to bed around 9 each night after a long day!

His foster mom describes him as moderately energetic. He gets spurts of energy when they go for walks or at random times during the day, but he also will sleep or hang out for most of the day.

He does LOVE walks and doing anything outdoors. If you bring treats with you, he will walk right by your side. He brings so much joy into everybody’s life that he meets. He also loves toys and tennis balls!!

Rumi is incredibly smart!! He understands ‘sit,’ ‘down,’ ‘dazzle,’ ‘heal,’ ‘shake’ and many more commands. He is highly food motivated and will devour his food, treats, and bones.

He is fantastic when he’s home alone, just hanging out on his dog bed or couch. He has never chewed on anything, barked or whined. And he is completely house-trained.

Rumi will LOVE a home with a fenced-in yard. But he will also be okay without one. He loves to just sit on a balcony and watch people.

He will do well with an energetic dog that wants to play but will also be great in a home without any other animals. And he will do best with older children since he is a big boy.

Rumi has absolutely stolen his foster’s heart and deserves the best home. Please reach out if interested in meeting this amazing doggo.