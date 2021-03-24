Meet Ranger In Our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week

Ranger is getting close to a year old and is about the coolest dog you’ll ever meet. The trouble is he needs someone who can keep up! Ranger is very smart and very athletic. Ranger isn’t a trouble maker, isn’t loud, isn’t obnoxious… but without the appropriate mental and physical stimulation, he sure could learn all the bad habits! Luckily, right now he’s just a loving, social, blank slate of a pup waiting to meet his match. So Austin Dog Rescue is being highly selective in selecting the perfect adopter for one of their favorite go-getters!

Ranger would be the perfect size to become a jogging or biking buddy. He’s dog social when in public and would be a great trail buddy if you are into hiking and camping. Ranger loves a good game of fetch and will sit and wait for you to throw his ball.

After some exercise and fun Ranger is very good about taking his toy to his mat or bed to chew for a while… and yes, Ranger loves a good chew. He’s pretty darn good about chewing appropriate things so long as he has some decent hard chew options available.

He is crate trained, house trained, and has excellent potty skills. And he’s practicing his leash skills regularly… and becoming a pro!

Ranger would prefer to be the only dog in your home. He loves other dogs but can be a bit overwhelming to many of them. He’s pretty pushy, in a non-aggressive way, with little dogs. He plays hard and doesn’t always back down well when the other dog says enough. He has a big personality!

Austin Dog Rescue is looking for an adult-only home or home with dog-savvy kids 12 or older for Ranger. They’d prefer an adopter with experience with herding breeds as Ranger demonstrates many herding dog characteristics.

About Austin Dog Rescue

Austin Dog Rescue is made up purely of volunteers. There is no physical shelter to visit the dog at so, if you think you may be interested in Ranger or a particular dog in the future, please fill out an application form online. People with approved application forms are prioritized over people who haven’t yet applied.

