Meet Pearl! Our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week.

Every week we introduce you to a new pet looking for its forever home in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week.

This week we want to introduce Pearl! She is four-years-old, 65 pounds, and is very sweet and friendly.

Pearl has lived with other dogs and she loves to play – especially with squeaky toys! She loves to be around people too and would make a great exercise partner.

If you are interested in adopting Pearl, send an email to adoption@austinhumanesociety.org. Austin Humane Society is currently handling all adoptions virtually, so after you email them, their adoption team will reach out to you and tell you more about Pearl (they can even schedule a virtual call with her so you can see her in action!). Every adult animal leaves the shelter under a one-week Foster to Adopt program: that means you get seven days to test it out and make sure it’s a good fit for both you and Pearl.







Austin Humane Society cares for countless puppies throughout the year and works to connect them with forever families. It’s the city’s oldest No-Kill, non-profit animal adoption shelter dedicated to saving Austin’s homeless cats and dogs.

For more information about Austin Humane Society’s adoptable animals and programs, please visit AustinHumaneSociety.org or call 512-646-7387

And are you ready for some football? The Austin Humane Society’s beloved Puppy Bowl, presented by Heritage Ranch by H-E-B, celebrates its 14th year on Saturday, February 6! While we can’t enjoy in-person puppy cuddles at this point in time, we can participate in variety of new ways to enjoy all of that adorable action.

Here’s how you can enjoy this year’s puppy bowl event:

— Follow the Free Fun on Facebook: Starting at 9 a.m. on February 6, you can visit the Austin Humane Society’s Facebook page for live updates throughout the morning. Meet the puppies and watch them participate in the most adorable competition of the year – the MVP Races. The main event starts at 11:30 a.m. and includes puppies playing in the big game, a kitty halftime show, a Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the pups will make their Superbowl predictions.

— Tune in for Trivia: The AHS will be hosting two live virtual trivia events with special guests, awesome prizes, and Puppy Bowl-themed questions. Join a session at 10 a.m. for the Pre-Game Trivia or at 4 p.m. for the Trivia Tailgate. Your donation of $15 gets you a ticket to one of the trivia games. Sign up in advance online here.

— Name the Quarterbacks: Do you have a knack for coming up with cute names? You have the opportunity to name the quarterbacks of each team! For just a $5 donation, you can submit your name suggestion online here. A panel of AHS judges will select the winner, and the names will be announced live during the game.

— Pose for Pooch Pics at Yard Bar: After you watch the big game online, you can continue the fun at Yard Bar, an outdoor dog park, restaurant and bar. From 12-4 p.m. on February 6, you can reserve a spot in their special photo football themed booth with a portion of the proceeds going to AHS. Reservations will be available here.

— Go all in as a VIP: Get the full V.I.P. experience as a “Very Important Puppy-fan”! You can make a $35 donation online here to receive:

V.I.P. Swag Bag

Commemorative Puppy Bowl T-shirt

Free Entry into One Virtual Trivia Event

One Free Puppy Naming Entry

Usually, the Puppy Bowl event includes a Tailgate Food Competition, which has been modified into a curbside program this year. Participating restaurants and food trucks are offering selected “Puppy Bowl” menu items. With each purchase, these culinary partners will donate a percentage of sales back to AHS. Learn more about these restaurants here.