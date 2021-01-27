Meet Our Woman Crush Wednesday, Gabriela Bucio! A Modern Latina Woman Who Is Crushing It In The Restaurant Industry.

Gabby Bucio is a successful restauranteur, proud Latina, and independent business-owner based in Austin, Texas. Alongside her brother Arturo, Gabby currently runs one of the city’s most popular and fast-growing restaurant management groups, while overseeing local hot spots like Gabriela’s Downtown, Taquero Mucho on West 6th, and Revival Coffee on East 7th, plus the downtown Latin nightclub Mala Vida.

After moving to Austin more than 20 years ago from Michoacán, Mexico, Gabby initially worked behind the scenes at several popular restaurants. At first, Austin served as a popular nightlife and entertainment destination for Gabby as she worked nights and weekends to make enough money to attend all her favorite upcoming events, concerts, and festivals.

Over time, Gabby learned the business inside-and-out and eventually decided to break off to create her own culinary empire alongside her brother, who also worked within the local culinary and service industry. Shortly thereafter, the brother-and-sister duo began launching new concepts across downtown Austin like Gabriela’s (2018), Mala Vida (2019), Taquero Mucho (2020), and Revival Coffee (2021).

Gabriela’s Downtown is offering curbside & Delivery! Check out their full menu HERE & call to place an order (512) 840-1569. Learn more about Gabriela’s Downtown by visiting their website for more details. Plus, make sure to follow them on social media @GabrielasDowntown to stay in the loop.

