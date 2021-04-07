Meet Molly In Our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week

Every week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home, in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week. This week we are featuring Molly from Austin Animal Center.

Molly is a “Classic Canine,” which means she’s a senior dog who receives a little extra support from her volunteer buddies. She has the floppiest, most wonderful ears that fly around when she plays or when she’s catching treats in the air. She’s a sassy, playful, confident little character, and she knows basic commands like Sit, Down, Paw, Stay. She’s an active senior with great energy and agility. When she’s tired from playing fetch, tug of war, or wrestling with a doggy friend, she likes to take long naps by her human’s side.

Molly is a hound mix, so she’s definitely a talkative companion! She is truly one of a kind and she’s sure to liven things up!

About Austin Animal Center

Austin Animal Center provides shelter to more than 16,000 animals annually plus animal protection and pet resource services to Austin and unincorporated parts of Travis County. They accept stray and owned animals regardless of age, health, species, or breed. Intakes will continue by appointment only. No walk-up intakes will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, call 311.

Austin Animal Center is now scheduling adoption appointments online! Here’s how it works:

1. Visit the scheduler and choose a date from the calendar. Canceled appointments will reappear on the calendar, so check again if a date you like isn’t available when you sign up. If you can’t make your appointment, do your part and cancel ahead of time so that another adopter can take your place!

2. Arrive 5 –10 minutes before your appointment. AAC will let you know how things work and set you free to check out Austin’s cutest shelter pets! They have adoption counselors available at the shelter to answer questions and process adoptions that same day!

Do you love a pet in foster? You don’t need an appointment to adopt! Just complete a Visitor Profile and Austin Animal Center will connect you with the foster parent!

The Pet of the Week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet, your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online at BluebonnetAH.com.

Sponsored by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.