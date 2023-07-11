“Luke’s a little over 11 years old, but still has an incredible amount of energy. He just got back from a lengthy stay with a foster, who had nothing but wonderful things to say about this big goofball.

He’s incredibly laid back and gets along with absolutely everyone. We have him hang out behind the counter in our main lobby and he just chills, even as all the cats and dogs come and go all day long. There was even a 2-month-old kitten sharing the space with him and they both just relaxed and minded their own business.

Luke would fit into just about any family, and we’re really hoping to give him a real home so he can enjoy the remainder of his life being loved.”

Learn more about adopting Luke & other animals at https://humaneheroes.org/