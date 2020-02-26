Meet Lana Del Ray: Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week

Austin Dog Resue stopped by the studio to introduce us to their furry friend of the week, Lana Del Ray! To learn more about Lana check out her profile online.

Austin Dog Rescue’s mission is to end the cycle of homeless animals by saving dogs from Central Texas Shelter that have no hope of a better life. They promote dog owners in the community to neuter and spay their animals while also giving resources to help austin animals live long and healthy lives.

They are an all-volunteer organization and all their dogs are housed and cared for by foster caregivers in a home setting.

You can donate to the organization through their website and also check out some of their resources such as the knowledge library which will tell you everything you need to know about taking care of your animal.

Learn more on their website www.austindog.org, and check them out on social media @AustinDogRescue for pictures of dogs you can adopt!