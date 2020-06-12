Meet Kevin The Peacock

Neighbors in Circle C spotted a PEACOCK wandering in their neighborhood and his name is Kevin.

The inspiration for his name comes from the Pixar movie “UP!” You know, the big colorful bird named “Kevin” in the movie, who makes friends with Russell, the wilderness explorer. Apparently, Kevin the peacock has been roaming around Circle C for some time.

Kevin can be seen in neighbors’ yards and on the roofs of the houses after dusk, making calls. Neighbors even give him vegetables! Some say the peacock is a symbol of integrity and the beauty we can achieve when we endeavor to show our true colors. They bring Guidance, Protection and Watchfulness. So, it looks like Kevin is watching over Southwest Austin!

