Juan Negrette, PR Specialist from Austin Pets Alive!, joined Rosie to introduce viewers to Jennifer the dog, who is an adorable 8 year-old mixed breed.

Jennifer isn’t just a sugary-sweet girl with everyone she meets; she also has a velvety coat you’ll

never want to stop petting (and she doesn’t want you to stop petting her, either!).

Jennifer has lived and interacted with children of all ages, from the tiniest tots to the rowdiest

teens-and has loved them all equally. She’s quite the perfect houseguest who’s house- and crate-trained and also does just fine when left to her own devices while you’re at work or running errands.

With the remarkable ability to match her person’s mood and energy level, Jennifer is just as

happy to cuddle up on the couch with you as she is to practice her fetch and hiking skills.

Oh, and Jennifer’s a celebrity! She was the Mascot of the Match at one of the Austin FC home

matches in 2023. But she has yet to find a family.

Jennifer would love a home in a quiet neighborhood where she has a yard to romp around and

sunbathe in. She’d also prefer to be your one-and-only pup (all the better to soak up your

affection!)

Learn more at AustinPetsAlive.org