Casey Slusher, the owner and CEO of InchBug, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us all about how their products can help get your family ready for heading back to school.

Who is InchBug and what is it all about?

“InchBug was founded in 2004 by parents with a revolutionary idea to help make life simpler: The Original Orbit Label, a reusable silicone bottle label personalized with your child’s name. 19 years later, InchBug has become the industry leader in personalized baby and children’s labels.”

“In addition to Orbit labels, the brand expanded into a huge selection of stick-on labels, bag tags, shoe labels, and more. Our products have been featured on Shark Tank, Buzzfeed, USA Today, PopSugar, and People. But who we are is just as important to me as what our products offer.”

“InchBug is a small business in every sense of the word — we make every label by hand in our facilities in Austin, TX. Most of our team members have been with the company for over a decade. Their commitment to InchBug and to the quality of our products is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Our designs are hand drawn by in-house graphic designers and meticulously edited for a unique look you won’t find anywhere else.”

How can InchBug help you get ready for back-to-school or daycare?

InchBug offers a wide variety of personalized labels in different shapes and sizes, fonts and colors, so you can label everything they need to go back to school or daycare:

Our mini rectangle labels are perfect for labeling pencils, pens, and highlighters. You can label folders, binders, and notebooks with our rectangle or circle labels.

For backpacks, lunch boxes, and duffel bags, we offer Bag Tags that function like luggage tags and are fully personalized.

We have labels that go inside the soles of your children’s shoes and are designed to help them learn their left foot from their right. They are called ShoePals.

We have small easily removable Date Stickies that are perfect for labeling breastmilk and formula bottles for daycares.

Last but not least, our two most popular labels: the patented Orbit label and the TagPal make preparing for their first day simple and fun.

Tell me more about Orbit Labels — what is an Orbit Label?

“The Orbit Label is a personalized reusable silicone bottle label that fits around almost any baby bottle, sippy cup, or travel water bottle. It is personalized with your child’s name (and an optional icon) and can be placed in the dishwasher. It is BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, reusable, and waterproof.”

And what is a TagPal?

“Our TagPal is a personalized stick-on clothing label specifically designed to go on clothing tags. They are machine washer and dryer-safe so you can put the clothes in the laundry without worrying about the label coming off. They come in a wide variety of colors and designs and are designed to coordinate with all the other label options.”

To learn more about how InchBug can help make a busy parent’s life easier, go to InchBug.com.

This segment is paid for by InchBug and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.