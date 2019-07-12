MEET & GREET: Some Very Angry Birds Catapult into Austin for Angry Birds 2

The Angry Birds stopped by Studio 512 for some fun with Rosie and Stephanie!

Angry Birds 2 The Movie opens nationwide, August 14th on the game’s 10th anniversary.

The city of Austin is gearing up for the movie premiere in a big way. The stars of the show, Red and Leonard, will be flying in to different locations around town July 12th and July 13th.

A month ahead of the movie’s premiere, you can take pictures with the birds, grab some merchandise and could even win a pass to see the film when it comes out!

Here are some of the events coming up to celebrate these Angry Birds:

Friday July 12th

Red & Leonard will be checking out the “I love you so much” sign on South Congress between 2:45 and 5 p.m.

Saturday July 13th

Juiceland Family Party: Catch the characters from 10 to 11:30 a.m. JuiceLand is offering a special Angry Birds drink at their Mueller location called “The Chill Bird.”

Half of the proceeds from this drink special will go toward the SAFE Alliance, which benefits children who have been victims of abuse.

Barrel O’ Fun’s Sparkle and Song Party: This event is for all ages and is full of dancing, hands-on activities and crafts for the kids. Meet with Red and Leonard for a special photo op from 12:30 1 p.m., as well as themed crafts and giveaways from noon 2 p.m. Come hungry, because Barrel O’ Fun serves the full Alamo Drafthouse Mueller menu!

Angry Birds is making it easy to enjoy some family fun with all of their events coming up so make sure to follow along for more information. Keep up to date at their official movie website.