Meet Fox!Our Central Texas Vet Pet Of The Week

Austin Pets Alive brought us another amazing pet this week! Meet Fox.

Fox came to APA as a medical intake because he had a large mass on the side of his neck. APA’s amazing veterinarians were able to remove the mass and continue monitoring as he heals up. Fox is also heartworm positive. So with both of those medical conditions, it would put him at risk of euthanasia in a traditional shelter, but Austin Pets Alive believes that pets deserve a chance at life, which is why he’s a great display of what the No Kill movement really means. Fox loves meeting new people and getting as close as possible when snuggling. His tongue also sticks out while he sleeps, and he snores.. HASHTAG CUTE. Fox has had good interactions with cats and dogs and is polite when walking on a leash. Talk about a perfect dog!

APA is an organization through which you can find pets to adopt or foster. They have dogs, cats, and other animals up on their website readily available for adoption. They also are happily taking applications for volunteers. You can apply to volunteer in groups or in tours. If you don’t have the time to go in person, you can always help with a donation. You can easily give to APA! on their website.

When Austin Pets Alive! was first established, Austin had a kill rate of 87%. Today they have a save rate of 97%.

For more information on their programs go to their website at www.austinpetsalive.org or follow them on social media @austinpetsalive for upcoming events.