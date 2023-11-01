Introducing Fletcher from Austin Animal Center, the ultimate fetch enthusiast and the master of “turbo butt” zoomies! This gorgeous hunk has spent most of his young life in a shelter kennel being overlooked by potential adopters. Luckily Fletcher’s playful spirit and pleasant nature captured the hearts of his volunteer friends and he landed himself a foster home.



While in foster, we’ve learned that this good boy is house-trained, crate-trained, and loves learning new cues… especially if cheese is involved! Fletcher is a great running buddy and cherishes his daily walks. After a stroll or some yard zoomies, he will happily curl up and snoozle quietly while the humans are away or distracted by their devices.



This good-natured guy is friendly to all and greets new people with a wagging tail and a smile on his face. Fletcher even has the potential to live with another well-matched dog friend! We’ll be happy to help set up a meet & greet to see if your dog is a good match.



It’s a sad reality that black pitties like Fletcher often struggle to catch the attention of their forever families. Yet once you meet Fletcher and witness his playful antics and irresistible charm, you’ll wonder how anyone could ever overlook this amazing pup. Click the “Adopt Me” button to start the conversation and see if Fletcher is a fit for you!