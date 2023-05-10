Entrapta is four months old and has essentially grown up at Texas Humane Heroes. She came with her mom, Nala, who was adopted last week, but for some reason Entrapta’s forever family hasn’t found her just yet.

Behavior-wise, she’s a pretty typical puppy who likes to romp and play, but is showing real promise as they teach her how to walk on a leash and some basic tricks.

Texas Humane Heroes also has a new building that’ll start construction at the Leander headquarters soon. Read more info here: https://humaneheroes.org/new-building/