Tell us about BBL HERO & MOXI, both by Sciton.

“BBL HERO Sciton’s BroadBand Light is well known in the industry for being the most robust and powerful IPL. BBL HERO treats the entire body with Forever Young BBL+™ and Forever Body™, designed to deliver dramatic tonal and textural improvements anywhere on the body in a quarter of the time. Patients can see smoother, clearer, younger, and healthier-looking skin after just one treatment with BBL HERO.”

“The laser itself is four times as fast as the next closest thing — the IPL MOXI, which is designed to deliver dramatic tonal and textural improvements to your face with little downtime, as it features a gentle non-ablative laser that corrects initial signs of aging and pigmentation issues.”

It revitalizes skin within the span of a typical lunch break, addressing:

Tone and texture Fine lines Reduce the appearance of pores Tighten and brighten skin Increase collagen and elastin Pigmentation

What skin concerns does each of these technologies address?

“BBL HERO can treat an entire face in four minutes, and only one or two treatments are needed to see results — not four or six. There’s also next to no downtime. Just put on a little tinted sunscreen to hide the temporary redness, and you’re good to go. You cannot use BBL HERO on tan skin due to the way it picks up on pigment. Does not require numbing.”

“MOXI delivers fractionated laser energy to create micro-coagulation zones which the body then repairs, replacing damaged cells with fresh new ones. MOXI is designed to provide tonal and textural improvements to your face with low downtime, resulting in skin renewal. Numbing suggested. Works on all skin types and tones.”

Who is a good candidate for BBL HERO? MOXI?

“You are a good candidate for a BBL HERO if you are looking to reduce the appearance of sun damage and improve overall skin texture and tone! Your skin will appear healthier and younger. A wonderful ‘pre-juvenation treatment.’ MOXI is a great way to treat small areas of concern, including texture, fine lines, and wrinkles, or prevent skin damage and signs of aging before they occur. No restrictions on skin tone or type and can be done while tanning. While both of these treatments are great individually, they also work well together.”

What results can you expect from each treatment?

“BBL HERO treats superficial sun damage on the face and body in the form of spots and fine textural changes and also reduces redness, which can be associated with rosacea. Treatments are fast (15 min or less) and there is virtually no downtime. You can go right back to your daily life afterward.

“Patients receiving MOXI treatments can expect remarkable results in just 1 to 2 treatments. You can wear makeup 24 hours after treatment. It has a minimal recovery period that requires little to no downtime. You will experience some redness and warming of the treated area for approximately 3-4 days after a MOXI treatment.”

This segment is paid for by Sciton and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.