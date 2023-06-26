Purr-fecto is the first cat lounge in Austin, and they have over 400 adoptions under their belt, which is impressive considering they opened recently! Visitors are strongly encouraged to book online. They are a good place to unwind and and even better place to adopt from.

Purr-fecto partners with Texas rescues to give adoptable cats an opportunity to find new homes. Just like humans, all cats have different purr-sonalities, but they all need love. They have created the perfect environment for them to relax and meow around while they wait to discover their perfect match.

Purr-fecto is hoping to reduce euthanasia in animal shelters and increase adoptions. They want to provide homeless cats with 9 lives full of love.