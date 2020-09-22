Medicare Open Enrollment 2020 With Lezam Insurance

This morning Roy Snarr of Lezam Insurance joined Rosie to speak about some of the busy months ahead and how Lezam Insurance can help you with Medicare Open Enrollment.

Why is October through December one of the busiest times of the year for Lezam Insurance?

October 15th- December 7th is Medicare Open Enrollment, which is one the most important times of the year for Seniors regarding their Medicare options.

What makes Lezam Insurance different than other insurance agencies?

We are local and one of the only insurance agencies that offers in house Social Security planning and Medicare options.

Do you offer Free Medicare and Social Security Reviews and what are some important things to know about your Social Security and Medicare options?

Yes, there is never charge for any Medicare options review or Social Security Planning. Both programs are offered to the majority of Americans, you have to take both at some point in time, why not get the most out of it? And how do they go hand in hand? Our educational process enables you to make an informed decision about your benefits by comparing plan options that fit your needs. Everybody is different and no one plan fits all, this is why we offer one-one consultations via phone, zoom or in person to help you find the right plan.

For more information visit LezamInsurance.com.

