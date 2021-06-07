Meatless Monday Recipe: Lion’s Mane “Crab” Cakes By Hi-Fy Mycology

Ingredients:⁠⁠

1 Ib. Lions Mane⁠⁠

2 Eggs⁠⁠

1 Onion (finely chopped)⁠⁠

4 cloves Garlic (minced)⁠⁠

1 Jalapeno (finely chopped)⁠⁠

2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs⁠⁠

Mayonnaise⁠⁠

1 tsp. Dijon Mustard⁠⁠

¼ tsp. Worcestershire Sauce⁠⁠

Seasoning:

Old Bay Seasoning⁠⁠

Parsley⁠⁠

Salt & Pepper⁠⁠

Cayenne⁠⁠

Lemon Zest⁠⁠

Preparation:⁠⁠



1. Hand shred mushroom into small pieces resembling the texture of flakey crab.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

2. Pre-mix all seasonings in a small bowl.

3. In a large bowl, combine egg, mayonnaise, onion, Worcestershire sauce, dijon mustard, herbs & seasonings. Mix until fully incorporated.⁠⁠

⁠⁠

4. Hand mix in breadcrumbs⁠⁠

⁠⁠

5. Form mixture into 3-4 equal size round flat patties (about 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick)⁠⁠

⁠⁠

6. Cook patties for approximately 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked throughout⁠⁠

⁠⁠

7. Add optional garnish, squeeze of lemon and enjoy!⁠⁠





About Hi-Fy Mycology

Hi-Fi Mycology is Austin’s first urban mushroom farm. It was founded by Cory Nellissen and Sean Henry. Hi-Fi Mycology’s sustainable mushroom growing operation focuses on discovering local fungi and working with them as they are adapted to the local environment.

Hi-Fi Mycology offers Blue Oyster, King Oyster, locally foraged Texas Oyster, Chestnut, Black Poplar, and Lions Mane mushrooms.

About Farmhouse Delivery

Farmhouse Delivery is an Austin-born company that builds real relationships with small, hardworking family farms, ranchers, and food artisans who align with their mission of regenerative food production. Whether it’s local or from farther afield, the food Farmhouse delivers to your door is the best there is, period.

The options from Farmhouse are abundant. Customers can choose from specific grocery items—from sauces to prepared foods to grains—as well as meal kits, produce, meat or seafood bundles, and more. They can accommodate all dietary restrictions. You have the Farmers Market at your fingertips.

Delivery is available throughout Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos, Buda, and surrounding areas.

Farmhouse has an in-house culinary team – Farmhouse Kitchen – who make many items available for customers, including full meal kits, dressings, and more. In addition, they operate a zero-waste kitchen and bring in whole animals from Texas ranchers.