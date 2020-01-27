Meatball Monday With Lauren Petrowski

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The big game is only a few days away, and our friend Lauren Petrowski stopped by to teach us how to make a party snack that the whole family will love: meatballs!

Ingredients:
1 lb ground chicken or turkey
1/2 cup parmesan
1/3 cup breadcrumbs
chopped spinach
chopped carrots
1 egg
salt & pepper

Preparation

  1. Mix everything in a bowl
  2. Roll mixture into small balls
  3. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 400 for 20-25 minutes.
  4. Serve with ketchup and ranch dressing

For more great tips visit www.LaurenPetrowski.com and follow her @LaurenPetrowski on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Trending Stories

Don't Miss