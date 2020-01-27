Meatball Monday With Lauren Petrowski

The big game is only a few days away, and our friend Lauren Petrowski stopped by to teach us how to make a party snack that the whole family will love: meatballs!
Ingredients:
1 lb ground chicken or turkey
1/2 cup parmesan
1/3 cup breadcrumbs
chopped spinach
chopped carrots
1 egg
salt & pepper
Preparation
- Mix everything in a bowl
- Roll mixture into small balls
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 400 for 20-25 minutes.
- Serve with ketchup and ranch dressing
For more great tips visit www.LaurenPetrowski.com and follow her @LaurenPetrowski on social media.