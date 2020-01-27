Meatball Monday With Lauren Petrowski

The big game is only a few days away, and our friend Lauren Petrowski stopped by to teach us how to make a party snack that the whole family will love: meatballs!

Ingredients:

1 lb ground chicken or turkey

1/2 cup parmesan

1/3 cup breadcrumbs

chopped spinach

chopped carrots

1 egg

salt & pepper

Preparation

Mix everything in a bowl Roll mixture into small balls Line baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 400 for 20-25 minutes. Serve with ketchup and ranch dressing

