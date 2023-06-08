Meanwhile Brewing Co. kicks off summer and the month of june with exciting programming!
June 17: Brew Paul’s Drag Show: Pride Edition. Free admission. RSVP here.
- 9:00 pm Eileen Dover and the girls are back with a brand new performance in celebration of PRIDE. In addition, Equality Texas, an organization dedicated to securing full equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Texans through political action, education, community organizing, and collaboration will be tabling throughout the evening. Follow @meanwhilebeer and @brewpaulsdragshow on Instagram for updates about upcoming shows.
June 18: Father’s Day Party with Thinkery. Free admission. RSVP here.
- 11:00 This Father’s Day Meanwhile Brewing teams up with the philanthropic play-based STEAM learning hub of Central Texas, Thinkery, for Prints & Pints, a guided activity making custom koozies using stamps, in addition to the unguided activity, Imagination Playground where kids can make their own structures using a variety of large blocks. The event is open to all ages, but best fit for children under 7 and their families. Food trucks will be serving lunch and brunch with the taproom serving coffee, beer, juice, and more!
June Beer Releases:
- Glorious Fiasco: Part of the rotating IPA and Timo Kuilder series, Glorious Fiasco is a hazy IPA with a 6.8% ABV and flavors of gooseberry, blueberry, crushed sauvignon blanc grapes, and a touch of the permian basin that pairs with soft, briny goat cheese or chicken featuring herbs like parsley, cilantro, rosemary, basil, tarragon, and/or mint. Available in the taproom and in cans at select stores. Beer locator here.
- Japanese Lager : Part of the rotating lager series, Japanese Lager is a delicate japanese-style rice lager with a 4.9% ABV and a clean pilsner malt backbone and crisp, dry finish. In addition, Japanese Lager has a subtle rice flavor with notes of cedar, lemon, and herbs from the Sorachi Ace hops. Available in the taproom and in cans at select stores. Beer locator here.
- Pineapple-Acai Sour: Exclusive to the taproom, Pineapple-Acai Sour has a 4.2% ABV with tropical flavors of pineapple and acai that is tart, refreshing, and pairs well with fish tacos, fresh ceviche, and sunshine.
- Radio Static: Exclusive to the taproom, Radio Static is an American IPA with a 7.4% ABV and hops of Chinook, Centennial, Citra and Simcoe alongside malts of Pilsner, Vienna, Torrified Wheat, C-20. For more information about official beer release dates, be sure to follow @meanwhilebeer on Instagram.