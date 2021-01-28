Meanwhile Brewing Joins Black Is Beautiful Campain With Their Newest Beer Release Supporting Austin Justice Coalition

Meanwhile Brewing Co. opened its doors to the public on October 16, 2020. Located in Southeast Austin at 3901 Promontory Point Drive. Meanwhiles primary focus for beer styles is IPAs, Lagers, and Sours. They recently launched a barrel program and have been using local gin and whiskey barrels to expand production.





They’re beer-people, but also people-people. Their space features a soccer field, outdoor stage and private events venue, and full coffee program so whether you’re clocking out, gearing up, winding down, or passing through, there’s always something going on at Meanwhile worth raising a glass to.









You can enjoy over 20 delicious rotating beers, low-proof cocktails, and wine. Grab a coffee from the bar, or a bite to eat from one of our three food trucks. It’s easy to stay awhile!

Food Trucks Include:

Pueblo Viejo

Craft Woodfired Pizza

Garbos

Upcoming Events

Live Music with Socially Distanced Table Viewing

Free Shows on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 7-9 pm.

Join Meanwhile the day before Black History Month as they join the Black is Beautiful Campaign by releasing an Imperial Stout benefiting Austin Justice Coalition.

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL is an imperial stout brewed by Meanwhile Brewing Co. with Lactose, Almonds, Ceylon Cinnamon & Cacao Nibs. This beer is a collaborative effort between Marvis Dixon, ally of Black is Beautiful founder Marcus Baskerville, to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily, while raising funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been disproportionately affected.

This national effort spearheaded by Weathered Souls Brewery of San Antonio has been brewed 100’s of times from coast to coast and now Meanwhile is releasing their own edition.

THE BEER

Rich chocolate character from Dominican Cacao Nibs, light touch of Cinnamon on the nose and just enough sweetness. A nice, lucious stout with the roast necessary for the style, but not a harsh bitterness. Good for sipping or indulging in a few.

WHO WILL BE THERE.

You’ll be surrounded by diverse, fellow change-makers, passionate about social change and amplifying the #blackisbeautifulbeer movement. Get ready for impactful conversations, really great music, an amazing local vendors and of course — an amazing beer with an even better mission.

12-4 Marketplace

Frida Fridays ATX is Austin’s first and only monthly WOC centered mercado y más. Supporting and amplifying WOC in Tejaslandia! More than a market, it’s a movement and they will be joining Meanwhile from 12-4 pm alongside some of Austin’s favorite DJs.

DJ’s

12-2 – DJ Kickit @djkickit17

2-5 – Abe the Ambassador @AbeTheAmbassador

HOW CAN YOU HELP.

Donate to Austin Justice Coalition at every register with the helpful QR code.

Purchase a 4-Pack of Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout

Purchase a 12oz pour of Black is Beautiful Imperial Stout

All proceeds from the BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL beer will be donated to Austin Justice Coalition.