Meanwhile Brewing Co. sits on about four acres of oak tree-shaded land fully equipped with five food trucks (Side Eye Pie, Distant Relatives, Pueblo Viejo, Songbird, and Bésame), a coffee bar, taproom and brewhouse, cedar playscape for kiddos, soccer field, and a full-scale concert stage.

● Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, Meanwhile Brewing is donating $1 per Meanwhile Pilsner sold on this day to Birth Comadres Doula Collective, an organization offering culturally responsive, empowering, and supportive birthing experiences for families in Central Texas. Members of the Collective will be tabling to share more information about their work from 6:00-8:00 pm.

● Meanwhile is celebrating the Autumnal Equinox with TreeFolks Young Professionals! Join the two for a variety of activities for all ages including Acorn Pong, Kid’s Tree Activity Tables, Face Painting, Tarot Card Readings, Seed Planting & Mushroom Spawn Inoculation, a photo booth, and Tree ID Walk & Talk. In addition, for the entire day, with the purchase of a Meanwhile Pilsner, $1 will be donated to TreeFolks. For more information about TreeFolks and their work around Texas, click here.

● It’s Still Hot out there! Meanwhile Brewing Co. is to host Resound X FSG Takeover on Saturday, September 23 from 3:00 pm – 11:00pm. Guests can expect a day of live music, shopping, eating, drinking, dancing, moshing, goofing, and more! Come early and stay late. All are welcome. RSVP does not guarantee entry, as this event is first come, first served. Once at capacity, entry will be one in, one out. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

● Shop and support local! Beginning at 12:00 pm, the Austin Flea features all local vendors of handmade wares and vintage finds including jewelry, bath/body products, original artwork, textiles, home goods, candles, and more.

September Beer and Cocktail Releases:

● Perpetual Trance IPA: A part of Meanwhile’s year-round rotating IPA series and releasing September 1st, Perpetual Trance is a 7.1% ABV IPA with flavors of Tangerine, Watermelon, and Pineapple that pairs well with white fish tacos, cashew chicken, sausage and pepper pierogi. Beer locator here.

● Passionfruit Seltzer: A tropical expression of our house-made seltzer with fermented salted pineapple and Passionfruit syrup.

● Cucumber Collins: A herbaceous and vegetal exploration of our house-made seltzer with fresh cucumber juice, lime and cucumber bitters.

● Blood Orange and Hibiscus Daiquiri: A citrusy and easy drinking rift in a timeless classic with Saké, blood orange purée, raspberry, lime and mint.

FULL CALENDAR:

● 7:30 pm September 22: Nubia Emmon. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 8:30 pm September 23: Autumnal Equinox Celebration with Treefolks. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 11:00 am – 2:00 pm September 23: STILL HOT: Resound x FSG Takeover. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm September 24: The Austin Flea at Meanwhile. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 12:00 pm September 24: Strength Training in the Park with Athletic Outcomes & Meanwhile Brewing. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 9:00 am September 26: Tune Smiths. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 7:30 pm September 27: Marcus Raul. Free admission. RSVP here.

● 7:30 pm September 29: Repeat Offenders. Free admission. RSVP here. 8:30 pm

WHERE: Meanwhile Brewing Co.

3901 Promontory Point Dr.

Austin, TX 78744

(512) 308-3659

About Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Whether you’re clocking out, riling up, winding down, or passing through, here in Austin, Meanwhile Brewing Co. is the place to pause time, catch a breath, and get a drink. We hope to show our fellow Austinites that Meanwhile beer and respite are synonymous. In fact, the brewery’s name is meant to gently remind our fellow humans that, though the world can be stressful and scary, there is often something wondrous and beautiful right underneath your nose. In other words, there is beauty to be found in the everyday, and always something to look forward to when you lift your head up. The beer and brewery embody this sentiment.