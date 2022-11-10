Meals On Wheels Central Texas is well known for helping our community by delivering meals to those in need but they actually do a lot more than that.

Bryan Sykes, the vice president for home repair at MOWCTX, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about their home repair program, and the safety features and additions they added to Francisco and Sylvia Salinas’ home. Both are home repair clients of Meals On Wheels Central Texas.

Can you tell me more about your Home Repair program?

“Home Repair and Architectural Barrier Removal is for low-income homeowner clients who face serious structural issues with their homes resulting in a decline in health and safety.”

What all happens when someone qualifies for Home Repair?

“Through our home repair program, we provide major home safety repairs and accessibility modifications for eligible seniors. Our home repair model is a holistic home repair rather than a patch job. That’s because the home repair program started as a result of our core mission to enable our clients to age in place. One can’t age in place when their home has barriers that make it impossible to live there. This program is currently serving the following counties: Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Burnet, Blanco, and Fayette.”

Can you tell me more about how Home Depot is involved?

“The big volunteer beautification project is part of The Home Depot Foundation’s commitment to improving the lives of veterans nationwide. Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates have served in the military.”

MOWCTX and Home Depot are teaming up to help a local Austin neighborhood on Veterans Day.

To learn more or sign up to volunteer with Meals On Wheels Central Texas and help those in need in our community, go to MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Meals On Wheels Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.