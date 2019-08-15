Meal Prep Made Easy With Rotisserie Chicken From HEB

As we get closer to the start of back-to-school, it can be a good time to start to implement some healthy habits! Corally Ridge, Cooking Connections Manager at HEB, showed Rosie ways to meal prep with just one rotisserie chicken.

Corally says that there’s no need to buy expensive meal kits. Take a leg and a thigh, and just pair it with mashed potatoes and veggies — and done!

You can then take the chicken breast and mix it with celery, grapes and yogurt for chicken salad.

The rest of the chicken can mix with broth, celery and veggies to make soup. Just put all the ingredients in a pot and simmer for 20 minutes. This can also be frozen for an additional meal later on. Learn more at www.heb.com.

