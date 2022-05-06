If you love music that shares vulnerable stories about a personal journey, then we have an artist for you.

Singer-Songwriter McKenna Michels joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about her latest album “Enlightenment,” coming June 2022.

Michels shared insight on the new release, what artists influence her music style, what topics inspire her, and more. She also performed her new single “Born To Die” in the studio.

Learn more bout Michels’ music and tour dates at McKennaMichelsMusic.com.

