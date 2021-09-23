Singer-Songwriter McKenna Michels joined Studio 512 Rosie Newberry to talk about her new EP “Renaissance,” which is set to release on October 1.

Michels’ single “Tired” is currently out now on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and other platforms.

I understand that your new EP and video are all produced here in Austin, tell me who all was involved?

“Through my management company Arching Dog Productions, we had a local, up-and-coming legend, Jon Muq, produce the EP with local musicians: Nate Villagas, Sean Giddings, and Andrew Schindler, and back up singers Lisa Morales, Jenny Carson and Amanda Bullwinkle. Our video shoot was done by up-and-coming videographer and photographer Barbara FG.”

Tell us about what influences your songwriting?

“I had an abusive situation growing up and thus drove a lot of the songs on my new EP. I want to bring some healing to those in similar situations and know that there is help out there no matter what situation you are in.”

Who influenced you musically?

“Adele and Lady Gaga.”

McKenna Michels debut single “Tired” out September 17 and her debut EP “Renaissance” is coming out on October 10, 2021. Look for it on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other platforms.

Visit McKennaMichelsMusic.com to learn more about her. Also, check out ArchingDogMusic.com to learn more about her management company.

