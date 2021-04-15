McDonalds Is Looking For New Hires Today

This morning we spoke with Cindi Ferguson who spoke to us about McDonald’s hiring blitz across Texas. McDonald’s is looking to hire 25,000 people by this summer over 600 here in Austin immediately. As the economy opens up and people get back to work, there is a wealth of opportunity, growth, new skills, a bright future by joining the McDonald’s family.

McDonald’s recently announced it’s in a hiring blitz. What can you tell us about that?

McDonald’s is looking to hire up to 25,000 people across the state by this summer. Right here in Austin, my stores and others are looking to hire 660 employees immediately. We’re eager to speak to any person looking for new opportunities, whether you’re a recent graduate or have years of

experience, please stop on by. We’d love to talk.

The hiring process can be a long and often tedious procedure. How does McDonald’s streamline this to make it quick and straightforward?

One of the great things about McDonald’s is that you can start work the very next day after your interview. We have a very simple, straightforward, and user-friendly process that allows people to jump into work quickly. Just as important, we want to give our employees the opportunities they need to succeed long-term in their careers: learn new skills, receive promotions, and write your own success story. Many of our managers, supervisors, and directors started out as entry-level crew

members and rose to management positions. They run restaurants and oversee all aspects of the success of their employees and the business. That’s the kind of success and growth McDonald’s offers.

What kind of positions are available, and where can people find job openings and apply to their local McDonald’s?

The new positions include a range of both full-and part-time opportunities based on individual restaurant needs. Hiring information, benefits, and applications can be picked up at any participating McDonald’s Drive Thru, by texting worksforme to 36453, or online at

McHire.com and careers.mcdonalds.com.

To learn more about the McDonald’s hiring blitz across the state of Texas go to McHire.com and sign up for your chance at America’s best first job.

Sponsored by McDonalds. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.