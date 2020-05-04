May The Fourth Be With You: Yoda Toddler Craft By Figment Creative Labs

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

May The Fourth Be With You! We celebrated “Star Wars Day” by getting crafty with Amber Scardino of Figment Creative Labs. We did a simple craft inspired by Toddler Approved and talked about shapes.

Yoda Paper Craft: Toddler Approved

Supplies Needed:

  • Colored cardstock (green, brown, dark brown/black, red, and white)
  • Scissors
  • Pencil
  • Googly eyes
  • Glue

To learn more about Figment Creative Labs go to figmentcreativelabs.com and make sure you follow them on social media @FigmentCreative for virtual videos and art workshops to keep the kids entertained.

