May The Fourth Be With You: Yoda Toddler Craft By Figment Creative Labs

Tired of watching the same old shows with your kids? Why not try something new from Netflix? The new season of "Go! Go! Cory Carson" is streaming now and Rosie got to chat with two of the creators this morning.

"Go! Go! Cory Carson" is Netflix's hit preschool series that follows Cory a little kid car with an engine that runs on fun. His eager playful spirit can often get him into challenging and entertaining forks in the road. Cory and his family live in the town of Bumperton Hills, where there is always someone interesting to talk to and another adventure is just down the road. In addition to being incredibly cute, what makes this show different is its portrayal of an entire family in a way fun and comedic way that both parents and kids will enjoy. In the upcoming episode "The Chrissy", the Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But, when "The Chrissy" catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!