May The Fourth Be With You: Yoda Toddler Craft By Figment Creative Labs

May The Fourth Be With You! We celebrated “Star Wars Day” by getting crafty with Amber Scardino of Figment Creative Labs. We did a simple craft inspired by Toddler Approved and talked about shapes.
Yoda Paper Craft: Toddler Approved
Supplies Needed:
- Colored cardstock (green, brown, dark brown/black, red, and white)
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Googly eyes
- Glue
To learn more about Figment Creative Labs go to figmentcreativelabs.com and make sure you follow them on social media @FigmentCreative for virtual videos and art workshops to keep the kids entertained.