Matthew McConaughey Gives Us The Lowdown On New Moody Center

This morning Rosie sat down with UT’s Minister Of Culture, Matthew McConaughey to talk about Moody Center. Live music is officially back in Austin, Texas, and the city will continue to thrive as the “Live Music Capital of the World” with a world-class venue designed specifically for Austin. Austin’s newest entertainment arena will make its debut in April 2022. Moody Center, a multi-purpose, state-of-the-art venue, will replace the 42-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas and will be home to top concert tours and international music shows featuring the biggest artists and acts on the planet, as well as popular sporting events including The University of Texas at Austin men’s and women’s basketball games.

Industry titans Oak View Group (OVG),Live Nation Entertainment/C3 Presents, The University of Texas, Dell Technologies, and Matthew McConaughey have partnered to create Moody Center, a $338 million project. Moody Center will deliver the ultimate concert experience to guests from Central Texas and beyond. From the impeccable acoustics of the 530,000 square-foot arena to fans’ close proximity to artists, the 15,000-seat venue will fully immerse guests in an authentically Austin live music experience. Starting today, Moody Center will start taking deposits for club seat memberships. All Moody Center club seat holders will become a part of the Concert Membership program and have access to the best seats in the house for concerts, family shows, and other world-class events on any given night of the year. Becoming a Concert Member unlocks uniquely elevated amenities including VIP parking, a private venue entrance, exclusive club access into clubs, curated culinary experiences, and more.