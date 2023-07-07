Zilker Theatre Productions (ZTP) is showing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” for the 64th year of its free, outdoor, summer musical production in partnership with the City of Austin. Danielle Kaigler, who plays Miss Honey, joined Studio 512 to talk about what audiences can expect.

“Matilda is an extraordinary little girl who dares to take a stand and change her destiny. When she has finally had enough of her unscrupulous parents and tyrannical headmistress, she enlists the help of her friends — and favorite teacher, Miss Honey — and bravely takes matters into her own hands to become the biggest little hero. Matilda, the riotously uplifting musical, is sure to delight and empower audiences of all generations.”

Based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl, featuring music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and a Tony Award®-winning book by Dennis Kelly, “Matilda the Musical” will play the Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre in Zilker Park, Thursdays – Sundays, July 7th – August 12th, 2023 at 8:15 p.m.

Full cast:

The title role of Matilda will be shared by Avery Pitz and Madison Aikens who will be in the ensemble on alternating nights.

Matilda the Musical will also star Scott Shipman as terror headmistress, Miss Trunchbull; Danielle Kaigler as Matilda’s caring teacher, Miss Honey; Allison Meneley and Max Green as Mrs. and Mr. Wormwood, Matilda’s insufferable parents; and Lauressa Pitz as the loveable librarian Mrs. Phelps.

Matilda will be joined by the other pupils at Crunchem Hall Primary School played by Henry Walk as Bruce; Sophie Lowe as Lavender; Benjamin Walk as Nigel; Olivia Guerra as Amanda; Journey Owen as Eric; Katie Stumpf as Alice; Claire Butler as Hortensia; Isabelle Johnson, Presley McEntee, Tatum Dishman as Ensemble; with Jacob Ruiz as her brother Michael Wormwood.

Rounding out the cast: Zachary Juzdowski as The Escapologist/Doctor; Leslie Hethcox as Rudolpho/Dance Captain; Joelle Sellers as Acrobat/Kids Dance Captain; and Araya Feeney, Beth Leckbee, Cayden Couchman, Ella Grace Harper, Isabelle Dickey, Jillian Nickens, Joey Gallegos, Ryan Crosby, and Thomas Kennebeck as Ensemble. Meet the cast for the 2023 Summer Musical Matilda HERE.

“With over 200 talented actors showing up to audition for this summer’s production of Matilda, it is the first time in Zilker’s history that we have had to turn actors away due to high demand,” said Executive Director David Ponton. “The level of talent we saw was truly exceptional, and I think we’ve assembled an unbelievable cast. I’m especially excited about the young actors in our cast, who have demonstrated an extraordinary level of skill, energy, and talent. This year’s show promises to be positively magical. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with Austin.”

The Zilker Summer Musical is offered at no charge to the public (donations gratefully accepted). Patrons are invited to bring blankets, picnics, and gather with friends and family to watch a high-quality production under the stars. For more information visit Zilker.org.