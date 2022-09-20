Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about what jewelry metal is best for you.

How do we know what color metal works best with our skin tone?

“We would do a vein test: if your veins appear green, you have a warm skin tone. If they appear blue, you have a cool skin tone.”

“Do you have a cool or warm skin tone? Warm? Then yellow gold or rose gold may be the best option for you. Cool? White gold and silver.”

Stuart also shared what color of clothes you should wear depending on if you have a cool or warm skin tone.

Ok, I know I want gold, but what gold should I get?

“There is pure gold, solid gold, gold-filled, and gold-plated.’

Stuart defined what each is, including the pros and cons. She shared what gold she uses as a jewelry designer and why.

Any other tips you can share on jewelry?

“Austin is humid, and sterling silver and humidity lead to tarnishing — so bag it up and get all the moisture out. Same with plated jewelry. Ziploc baggie it and leave your clasp outside the baggie to prevent tangling.”

Love these tips, where can we find more of them?

“I’m so glad you asked! Follow me on Instagram @LauraElizabethJewelry and check out the newsletter on my website at LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

