Mastering Working From Home With H-E-B

Puja Mistry, a registered dietitian with H-E-B, chatted with Rosie about ways H-E-B can help us master working from home:

Create a Daily Routine Our bodies like routine and we function better on a regular rhythm of events Sleep at a regular time daily; wake up at a regular hour

Schedule Breaks/Snacks Build some regular breaks into your workday – even a 5-10 minute break from the computer can really re-energize Feeling snacky? Be sure you’re hungry and not bored. Snack away from the computer, be present with your food and mindfully enjoy your snack/meal

Hydration Sometimes we confuse thirst with hunger—be sure you’re staying hydrated with water (ideally) or water alternatives (your HEB RD can help you find your fit) Sometimes we also confuse thirst with feeling tired – so we reach for the caffeine.

Stay Moving Posture is critical for our overall wellbeing and sitting at a desk with a computer isn’t always the ideal posture for our bodies. Try to get up at least once an hour to stretch your legs, do some shoulder rolls, neck rolls, arm circles. Improper posture can lead to chronic pain, stiff joints, and added stress. Set an alarm to serve as a reminder to keep yourself moving throughout the day.



