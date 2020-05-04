Mask Makeup: A Very 2020 Approach With Kiss N’ Makeup

Studio 512 chatted with Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup about how now is a great time, if you’re a makeup lover, to focus on eye and eyebrow makeup!

Since so many of us are wearing masks now out in public, Karen mentions what a great opportunity it is to give the lower half of your face a break from makeup. No need to bother with foundation, concealer or lipstick — just make sure you keep your lips hydrated! Aquaphor is a great choice for a deep level of lip moisture.

If you’ve always struggled with applying shadow, Karen has a couple of tips. She applies a very small amount of color and spends a lot of time blending. She says that you want to do a lesser or greater than sign, from the edge of your eye up into your eye socket. She always pops her shadow with a hint of shimmer, right in the middle of the eye, at the end.

If you want to learn more about Karen’s services, check out her website at kissnmakeup.com. You can also call her to make an appointment at (512) 388-1150.

Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.